‘God has my back:’ Naked swimmer was exhausted, but didn’t want a rescue, Wash. deputies say

The swimmer was in bad shape by the time deputies got to him on Monday.

He was exhausted and chilly, struggling to swim in the middle of the Columbia River in Kalama, Washington, north of Portland, Oregon. The man, who was in his mid-20s, had also swallowed "a large amount" of water, according to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office.

Oh, and he was completely naked. But marine patrol officers would only learn that once they had finally convinced the reluctant swimmer to climb aboard the rescue boat, which took more persuasion than one might anticipate, deputies said.

Although deputies had been called to the river on reports of a man yelling for help, when they finally reached the man he was resistant, the sheriff’s office said. The man told authorities to go away, and not to be worried about him.

“God has my back,” he told his rescuers, according to the sheriff’s office.

Earlier, the man told other boaters who tried to save him that they should “go away” as well, which deputies learned en route to the man.

Finally, deputies convinced the man to get aboard their boat. That’s when they saw that he wasn’t wearing anything at all. An ambulance was called, and the man was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated, deputies said.

The man — whose name has not been released — had been swimming in the river near the Kalama Marina, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said he is a local.

“[T]he Columbia is so high and fast right now that guy is lucky to be alive,” one Facebook user commented on the sheriff’s office’s post about the incident.