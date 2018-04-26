Drunken Dippin Dots CEO crashes into homes after children's hospital event, Okla. cops say

He had just been one of the featured celebrity guests at a children's hospital charity event called "Dancing For a Miracle."
But the night of April 8 ended with Scott Fischer, the CEO of Dippin Dots, pinned in his BMW 750 after he crashed into two homes while drunk, say police in Edmond, Oklahoma.
According to a police report cited by KFOR, Fischer first hit a power line pole, then ran through an iron fence, before hitting two homes in the 2500 block of North Broadway and coming to a stop. He told responding officers he thought he was near his home in Oklahoma City, 16 miles away.
"I asked [Fischer] about the accident and he said he did not remember anything from the accident and could not remember how the accident happened,” the report read, according to KFOR.
He was not seriously injured in the crash, nor were the occupants of either home, according to the Edmond Sun. His booking photo from the Edmond Police Department shows a cut on his cheek, though.
According to an affidavit cited by the newspaper, Fischer, whose first name is Stephen but who goes by Scott, admitted to drinking at least three mixed drinks at the "Dancing For a Miracle" event before driving home. According to his listing on the event website, he had raised $5,000 of his $30,000 goal for the event.
He was freed from being pinned by his car by Edmond firefighters, who noted in the affidavit that Fischer, 38, swayed and slurred as he told them he did not remember the events leading up to the crash, KWTV reported.
He was taken to OU Edmond Hospital before being arrested. He refused breath tests and a blood test at the hospital.
But the affidavit described Fischer as cooperative, according to the Sun. He told police, "I know you're just doing your job" and expressed thanks for the firefighters that freed him from his car.
“While it is inappropriate to comment on specific details at this time, we are grateful that Mr. Fischer did not suffer any life-threatening injuries as a result of this single car accident," Dippin Dots said in a statement obtained by KFOR. "He remains most appreciative of the firefighters, first responders, and medical personnel who assisted him.”
Fischer's company Fischer Enterprises bought Dippin Dots, which is based in Paducah, Kentucky, in 2012. The Oklahoman reported that the acquisition saved the brand, once thought to be "the future of ice cream," from bankruptcy.
In 2017, Fischer went on the Fox News show "Fox & Friends" to defend the company after years-old tweets from then-White House press secretary Sean Spicer came to light, where Spicer repeatedly denied the notion that Dippin Dots was the "ice cream of the future."
