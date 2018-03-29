Stephen Reinhardt, liberal circuit court judge, dies at 87

FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2010, file photo, Circuit Judge Stephen R. Reinhardt listens to arguments during a hearing in the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco. Judge Reinhardt, a liberal stalwart on the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, has died in Los Angeles. He was 87. Court spokesman David Madden says Reinhardt died Thursday, March 29, 2018, of a heart attack during a visit to a dermatologist. Eric Risberg, Pool, File AP Photo