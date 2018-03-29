Congresswoman says sorry for not protecting female employees

FILE - In this March 4, 2015, file photo, Rep. Elizabeth Esty, D-Conn. speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington about bipartisan legislation on gun safety. Esty is apologizing for failing to protect female employees who say they were harassed by her former chief of staff. Current chief of staff Timothy Daly says the Democratic congresswoman on Thursday, March 29, 2018, also personally repaid the federal government $5,000 in severance paid to now-fired Tony Baker. Carolyn Kaster, File AP Photo