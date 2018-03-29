Woman’s body was in coroner’s freezer for 26 years. Babies were left for years, too.

Was it a UFO? Two flights see mystery aircraft over Arizona Pause

T-Rex goes extinct! The cause? Suspected electrical fire

At 15, she wed her older boyfriend to protect him from a possible rape charge

IRS scammers call police officer, warn sheriff is coming for him

These women shattered ceilings, here's their message for you

"You won't have to worry about bump stock," Trump says to Cornyn at bipartisan meeting

See two views of dramatic Southwest Airlines plane engine fire

NRA's LaPierre at CPAC: We must harden 'wide open target' schools

Stop school shooters. Here are the warning signs