APNewsBreak: Wife says observer on sunken boat 'traumatized'

In this image provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, the commercial longline fishing vessel Princess Hawaii sinks about 400 miles north of the Big Island on Sunday, March 25, 2018. Eight people, including the crew, captain and a federal fishery observer abandoned the ship and escaped in a life raft. A Coast Guard air crew dropped a radio to the life raft and helped establish communication with the vessel's sister ship, the Commander, which was fishing nearby and came to rescue the survivors. U.S. Coast Guard via AP)