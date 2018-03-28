Southern Baptist leader resigns after 'relationship'

FILE - In this June 13, 2006, file photo, Frank Page smiles after winning the presidency for the Southern Baptist Convention in Greensboro, N.C. Page, the president and chief executive of the Southern Baptist Convention’s executive committee resigned following a “morally inappropriate relationship.” Page initially announced on Monday, March 26, 2018, he was retiring. But on Tuesday he released a statement saying he was resigning because of “a personal failing.” Sara D. Davis, File AP Photo