Cooper Hefner announced on Twitter late Tuesday that Playboy would leave Facebook due to its ‘sexually repressive’ atmosphere and concerns about how it handles user data.
Cooper Hefner announced on Twitter late Tuesday that Playboy would leave Facebook due to its ‘sexually repressive’ atmosphere and concerns about how it handles user data. DAMIAN DOVARGANES AP
Cooper Hefner announced on Twitter late Tuesday that Playboy would leave Facebook due to its ‘sexually repressive’ atmosphere and concerns about how it handles user data. DAMIAN DOVARGANES AP

National

Playboy deletes Facebook account, says the company contradicts the magazine's 'values'

By Scott Berson

sberson@mcclatchy.com

March 28, 2018 07:26 AM

As Facebook weathers intense backlash from users, companies and governments over its mishandling of user data, Playboy Magazine has announced it will leave the platform altogether.

“Facebook’s content guidelines and corporate policies continue contradicting our values,” Playboy founder Hugh Hefner’s son Cooper Hefner wrote on Twitter.

Hefner said that the “recent meddling in a free U.S. election” raised concerns about “how they handle users’ data - more than 35 million of which are Playboy fans - making it clear to us that we must leave the platform.”

Hefner also took a shot at Facebook’s strict rules around sexual content as another reason for dropping them: “We’ve tried to craft our voice for the platform, which in our opinion continues to be sexually repressive.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Playboy Magazine is widely known for its photographs of nude or nearly-nude women, though it has been known to run serious journalism alongside its more titillating content.

Facebook has long restricted nudity and sexual imagery on its platform, something that its rival Twitter and many other social media platforms handle much more loosely. Playboy briefly removed nudes from its magazine entirely in 2016 before adding them back in 2017, with Cooper Hefner saying the “way the magazine portrayed nudity was dated, but removing it entirely was a mistake,” according to USA Today.

Playboy joins several technology companies that have announced they would be leaving or dramatically reducing their presence on the network. Technologist Elon Musk deleted the pages for his Tesla electric car and SpaceX spaceflight companies, and Mozilla, creator of the web browser Firefox, announced it would be “taking a break” from the platform.

Other companies, including the auto parts and repair shop Pep Boys, said they would suspend advertising on Facebook for the time being.

More Videos

T-Rex goes extinct! The cause? Suspected electrical fire

T-Rex goes extinct! The cause? Suspected electrical fire

Pause
At 15, she wed her older boyfriend to protect him from a possible rape charge

At 15, she wed her older boyfriend to protect him from a possible rape charge

IRS scammers call police officer, warn sheriff is coming for him

IRS scammers call police officer, warn sheriff is coming for him

These women shattered ceilings, here's their message for you

These women shattered ceilings, here's their message for you

'You won't have to worry about bump stock,' Trump says to Cornyn at bipartisan meeting

"You won't have to worry about bump stock," Trump says to Cornyn at bipartisan meeting

See two views of dramatic Southwest Airlines plane engine fire

See two views of dramatic Southwest Airlines plane engine fire

NRA's LaPierre at CPAC: We must harden 'wide open target' schools

NRA's LaPierre at CPAC: We must harden 'wide open target' schools

Stop school shooters. Here are the warning signs

Stop school shooters. Here are the warning signs

Student reporter interviews classmates hiding from gunman in Florida high school

Student reporter interviews classmates hiding from gunman in Florida high school

Trump's lawyer says he paid off porn star with $130,000 of his own money

Trump's lawyer says he paid off porn star with $130,000 of his own money

In the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal, in which data from over 50 million Facebook profiles was secretly scraped and mined for voter insights, many Facebook users have decided to delete their accounts — but untangling yourself from a site like Facebook is not as easy as pressing "delete." New York Times

The moves come after Facebook was found to have allowed a massive leak of user data to Cambridge Analytica, an overseas company that aimed to use the information it learned from Facebook users to influence voting behavior, according to The New York Times. The company's CEO, who has since been suspended, denied wrongdoing.

Playboy appears to still be maintaining a profile on Instagram, which is owned by Facebook. Instagram also has strict rules against nudity.

Amidst the furor over Facebook, Playboy’s move was mostly met with praise on Twitter.

Others wondered whether the a magazine known for its nude pictures could claim a high ground.

  Comments  