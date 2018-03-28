Students rally against gun violence in Paul Ryan's town

A group of about 40 students make their way along Old Highway 92 south of Evansville, Wis., on Tuesday, March 27, 2018, as they march to U.S. Rep. Paul Ryan's hometown of Janesville to call for stricter gun control laws. An end-of-march event is scheduled at Traxler Park in Janesville on Wednesday, March 28 at noon. The Janesville Gazette via AP Anthony Wahl