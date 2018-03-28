AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EDT

Trump ousts Shulkin from Veterans Affairs, taps his doctor
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump fired Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin on Wednesday and nominated White House doctor Ronny Jackson to replace him in the wake of a bruising ethics scandal and a mounting rebellion within the agency.
A Navy rear admiral, Jackson is a surprise choice to succeed Shulkin, a former Obama administration official and the first non-veteran ever to head the VA. Trump had been considering replacements for Shulkin for weeks, but had not been known to be considering Jackson for the role.
In a statement, Trump praised Jackson as "highly trained and qualified." It was a decision that signaled Trump chose to go with someone he knows and trusts, rather than the candidate with the longest resume, to run a massive agency facing huge bureaucratic challenges.
Jackson has served since 2013 as the physician to the president, one of the people in closest proximity to Trump day in and day out.
His profile rose after he conducted a sweeping press conference about the president's medical exam in January in which he impressed Trump with his camera-ready demeanor and deft navigation of reporters' questions as he delivered a rosy depiction of the president's health, according to a person familiar with the president's thinking but not authorized to discuss private conversations.
Trump is hopeful, but some skeptical ahead of US-NK talks
WASHINGTON (AP) — An enigmatic North Korean leader takes a secretive train trip to China to affirm fraternal ties and declare a commitment to denuclearization.
It sounds like Kim Jong Un's visit this week, but his father and predecessor Kim Jong Il made similar declarations on a trip to Beijing, months before he died in 2011. Yet North Korea's nuclear weapons development only speeded up.
President Donald Trump expressed optimism Wednesday after the younger Kim's meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, saying there's "a good chance" that Kim will "do what is right for his people and for humanity." But there are plenty of reasons to be skeptical that the U.S.-North Korean summit slated for May will produce the breakthrough that Washington wants.
After a year of escalating tensions, Trump agreed to talks after South Korean officials relayed that Kim was committed to ridding the Korean Peninsula of nuclear weapons and was willing to halt nuclear and missile tests.
That has tamped down fears of war that elevated as Trump and Kim traded threats and insults and North Korea demonstrated it was close to being able to strike the U.S. with a nuclear-tipped missile.
Trump fires Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin in the wake of a bruising ethics scandal and a mounting rebellion within his own agency.
2. ECONOMY'S WHEELS SPIN FASTER
U.S. GDP grew at a solid 2.9 percent annual rate in the final three months of last year, a sharp upward revision that caps three quarters of the fastest growth in more than a decade.
Stormy Daniels seeking Trump's answers under oath
WASHINGTON (AP) — Cranking up pressure on the president, porn actress Stormy Daniels wants Donald Trump to answer her attorney's questions under oath about a pre-election payment aimed at keeping her quiet about their alleged tryst.
If she's successful, it would be the first deposition of a sitting president since Bill Clinton in 1998 had to answer questions about his conduct with women.
Daniels' attorney, Michael Avenatti, is seeking sworn testimony from Trump and his personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, about a $130,000 payment made to Daniels days before the 2016 presidential election as part of a nondisclosure agreement she is seeking to invalidate. Avenatti filed the motion in U.S. District Court in California on Wednesday.
Trump has kept a low profile all week, as has first lady Melania Trump, who is spending the week in Florida. White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Trump had denied the allegations and directed further questions to outside counsel. Cohen's attorney, David Schwartz, told CBS that the filing was a "reckless use of the legal system."
Despite the pushback, the persistent focus on Daniels is a troubling distraction for a White House already struggling with an exodus of top staffers, a floundering agenda and the looming threat from the Russia investigation.
Officials believe 6 kids were in SUV that plunged off cliff
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Searchers in boats and aircraft scoured the Northern California coast Wednesday for three missing children whose parents and three siblings died when their SUV plunged off a scenic highway onto rocks in the ocean below.
"We have every indication to believe that all six children were in there," Mendocino County Sheriff Tom Allmon said, appealing for help retracing where the family had been before the vehicle was found Monday. "We know that an entire family vanished and perished during this tragedy."
One of the missing children was an African-American boy who gained widespread attention when he was photographed hugging a white officer during a 2014 protest over a fatal police shooting of a black man.
The California Highway Patrol has not determined why the vehicle went off the overlook on a particularly rugged part of coastline. A specialized team of accident investigators was trying to figure that out, Allmon said.
"There were no skid marks, there were no brake marks" at the roadside turnout where the vehicle went over, the sheriff said, adding that investigators have no reason to believe the crash was intentional.
Meet Ronny Jackson, Trump's surprise pick to lead the VA
WASHINGTON (AP) — Ronny Jackson passed his screen test with President Donald Trump before casting even began.
Jackson, the president's personal physician and surprise choice to lead the massive Department of Veterans Affairs, stood before the White House press corps in January to announce the results of the president's first physical in a performance that showed he was quick-witted, hard to throw off-kilter and unfailingly complimentary of Trump.
Marveling at the 71-year-old president's good health, Jackson opined, "It's just the way God made him."
Now, the Navy doctor who has been entrusted with the health of the last three presidents is poised for a promotion, tapped to replace David Shulkin at an agency that has been badly bruised by scandal. Trump's unexpected pick is the latest example of the president's reliance on familiar faces. And it shows Jackson has succeeded at arguably the most important measure in the Trump administration: winning the president's trust.
Trump, in a statement, called Jackson "highly trained and qualified" and said that, as a service member himself, Jackson "has seen firsthand the tremendous sacrifice our veterans make and has a deep appreciation for the debt our great country owes them."
Community mourns Sacramento man killed by police at wake
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A Sacramento church is the latest site of mourning over the death of 22-year-old Stephon Clark at the hands of police last week, with family, friends and strangers gathering Wednesday for his public wake.
Some attendees wore black shirts calling for justice, while one woman held up a clenched fist as she exited the church. The wake was largely quiet until Clark's brother, Stevante Clark, shouted at the media to leave before being picked up and carried away. The outburst came a day after he disrupted a Sacramento City Council meeting and chanted his brother's name at Mayor Darrell Steinberg.
Some at the church expressed anger and said the two police officers who shot Clark should be charged, while other mourners said they could clearly envision their own families in Clark's family's place.
"This feels like the 60s, it doesn't feel like 2018. We've definitely regressed," said Cynthia Brown, a friend of Clark's grandfather who brought her 10- and 15-year-old grandsons to the wake. "To me, (they) could be Stephon Clark."
The Rev. Al Sharpton plans to deliver the eulogy at Clark's Thursday funeral.
Emails: Conservatives slammed Pence in 2015 for changing law
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Then-Indiana Gov. Mike Pence faced a firestorm of criticism three years ago after signing a "religious freedom" law critics decried as anti-gay.
Now emails released this week to The Associated Press illustrate similar backlash from fellow conservatives when the eventual vice president agreed to change the law in the face of widespread boycott threats.
"Indiana is fronted by a coward," reads a March 31 email to Pence's office, which was among more than 1,400 pages of documents obtained under Indiana's public records law. "I just watched your boss throw the ENTIRE Christian population in America under the Left's Gay Extortion Bus."
The correspondence from Pence's official and private email accounts, which the AP first requested when he joined President Donald Trump's campaign, offer a window into one of the most challenging periods of his political career.
It was a time when Pence — who describes himself as "a Christian, a conservative and a Republican, in that order — came under intense pressure from moderate Republicans, as well as the state's business community to act in the face of a growing public relations crisis.
Judge allows Trump foreign gifts case to proceed
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge Wednesday allowed Maryland and the District of Columbia to proceed with their lawsuit accusing President Donald Trump of accepting unconstitutional gifts from foreign interests, but limited the case to the president's involvement with the Trump International Hotel in Washington.
U.S. District Judge Peter J. Messitte's ruling dismissed other sections of the lawsuit that raised concerns about the impact of foreign gifts to the president from Trump Organization properties outside of Washington.
Maryland and D.C. accuse the president of violating the emoluments clause of the Constitution, which bans the president and other federal officials from accepting gifts from foreign governments as well as U.S. states. Specifically, they allege nearby businesses have been subjected to increased competition as a result of the foreign traffic to the Trump Hotel.
"Their allegation is bolstered by explicit statements from certain foreign government officials indicating that they are clearly choosing to stay at the president's hotel because, as one representative of a foreign government has stated, they want him to know 'I love your new hotel,'" Messitte wrote in his 47-page ruling.
But the judge also warned the plaintiffs that their "claims sweep too broadly," saying "it is a considerable stretch, however, to find the requisite injury-in-fact" to Maryland and D.C. from Trump properties outside of Washington.
California regulators target web ads for illegal pot shops
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Weedmaps is a go-to website for people looking to find a marijuana shop. With a few clicks on a cellphone, customers can find virtually any type of cannabis product, along with the fastest route to the place selling it and ratings from other consumers to help them decide what to buy.
But legal and illegal operators advertise next to each other, and licensed operators in California say that's put them at a disadvantage in a cutthroat marketplace.
To them, Weedmaps is helping illegal sellers flourish without having any of the obligations licensed operators endure — collecting and paying taxes, insuring their businesses and employees, and abiding by safety rules for their products.
In other words, illegal shops can sell pot at cheaper prices, sometimes 30 percent to 50 percent less.
"That's Weedmaps' business model, to confuse the difference between legal and illegal," said Jerred Kiloh, a licensed dispensary owner in Los Angeles who heads the United Cannabis Business Association, an industry group. "It's an unfair playing field. They are pitting us against each other."
