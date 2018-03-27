Her son made fun of kids who don't have brand name clothes. She took him to Goodwill.

It’s a problem a lot of parents deal with at some point: what to do when your child seems a little too “entitled” to certain things.
But when she heard her teen making “snarky” comments about people who didn’t have expensive brand-name clothing, one Georgia mom had an idea.
Cierra Forney, of Auburn, Ga., had her son grab a $20 bill, then took him to the thrift store Goodwill and told him to pick out clothes. He’d have to wear them to school for a week.
“He isn't happy and shed a few tears but I firmly believe in 15 years he will look back and laugh at the day his Mom made him shop at goodwill,” she wrote on a Facebook post. “I want to teach my kids that money isn't everything and if you have to degrade other people because of where they shop, then you too will shop there.”
The post includes a photo of the boy wearing a blue Under Armor hoodie and dragging four pieces of clothing behind him through the Goodwill store.
Forney’s post went massively viral. It’s been shared almost 188,000 times and has tens of thousands of comments. A lot of people praised her as a good mom for teaching valuable skills about what kinds of things are truly important.
“Great job Mom! Some are less fortunate and shouldn’t be picked on because of where they shop. This will teach him a life long lesson,” wrote on commenter named Nikki.
Another named Kim said she and her kids had worn lots of clothes from Goodwill. “I am not ashamed of it and i taught them not to be. There's some good name brand items there. Ain't nothing wrong with being frugal and thrifty.”
Some people, however, thought the punishment went too far - or maybe not far enough. “A bit harsh. I eagerly worked after school to get what I wanted,” wrote on commenter named Margo.
“I honestly believe people are going too far with this maybe the parents should have thought about how they was raising him before he acts out,” wrote another named Johanna.
One commenter brought up the response to another parent’s choice of punishment that went viral in 2018: a dad who made his child run to school for bullying. “Wow, so many positive comments, but when a dad makes his son run a mile to school everyday for being a bully people bash dad. Strange indeed..,” the commenter wrote.
Others, like one commenter named Chelsie, said they were upset that a mom would “shame” her kid, and worried that he might get bullied at school for it.
“Wow way to shame your kid at school,” she wrote. “Now he’s gonna get made fun of just like the kids he was making fun of.”
But Forney wrote that she has no time for the critics.
In a post on Tuesday, she said she never expected her story and picture to get more than a few dozen reactions. But she said she made sure her son was okay with her sharing the photo before she did.
“My son learned a valuable lesson from this and I believe it is just another story we can add to our lives memory to look back on. I didn't do this to punish him. It wasn't to show him that goodwill isn't a good place to shop. I did this to teach him that money and name brands don't change who we are as people,” she wrote.“He can still be the amazing, adorable, loved kid that he is WITHOUT the expensive stores!”
She also acknowledged that she and her husband were “partly to blame” for their son expecting name brands and the had “strived to give him all the things we never had.”
But in he end, she wrote that she and her son have an “amazing” relationship and that’s all that matters.
“I DO NOT care what anyone has to say about my post because I SOLEY did this to help my son become a better man. All the positive feedback and comments have brought me to tears and so have all the negative ones. All that matters is my son is completely 100 percent okay with what happened.”
Plus, she wrote, her son was “rockin’ his button up shirt” from Goodwill that very day.
