AP News in Brief at 9:14 p.m. EDT

China says North Korean leader Kim met with Xi in Beijing
BEIJING (AP) — The Chinese government confirmed Wednesday that North Korea's reclusive leader Kim Jong Un went to Beijing and met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in his first known trip to a foreign country since he took power in 2011.
The official Xinhua News Agency said Kim made an unofficial visit to China from Sunday to Wednesday.
Xi held talks with Kim at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing and he and his wife Peng Liyuan hosted a banquet for Kim and his wife Ri Sol Ju, Xinhua said. They also watched an art performance together, the news agency said.
Analysts say Kim would have felt a need to consult with his country's traditional ally ahead of his planned meetings with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Donald Trump.
The North's diplomatic outreach came after an unusually provocative year when it conducted its most powerful nuclear test to date and three ICBMs tests designed to target the U.S. mainland.
Decision to add citizenship question to census draws protest
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration's decision to ask people about their citizenship in the 2020 census set off worries among Democrats on Tuesday that immigrants will dodge the survey altogether, diluting political representation for states that tend to vote Democratic and robbing many communities of federal dollars.
Not since 1950 has the census collected citizenship data from the whole population, rather than just a population sample, says the Congressional Research Service. The decision to restore the question after decades prompted an immediate lawsuit from California — already tangling with Washington over immigration — and moves by other states with large immigrant populations to engage in a legal fight.
The population count, a massive effort taken every 10 years, is far more than an academic exercise. It's required by the Constitution and used to determine the number of seats each state has in the House as well as how federal money is distributed to local communities. Communities and businesses depend on it in deciding where to build schools, hospitals, grocery stores and more.
The political stakes of undercounting segments of the population are high.
Several states that have slowing population growth or high numbers of immigrants such as California, New York, Illinois, Massachusetts and Ohio are typically at risk of losing U.S. House seats when their congressional districts are redrawn every 10 years — depending on how fully their residents are counted.
AP-NORC Poll: Trump's approval rating up from historic lows
WASHINGTON (AP) — The good news for President Donald Trump? His approval rating is up 7 points since last month, according to a new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.
The bad news? That only lifts Trump's approval to 42 percent, low for a president at this point in his tenure.
Still, the trajectory is a welcome shift for a White House that has been battered by chaos, controversies and internal upheaval. The poll suggests that at least some of the president's improving standing is tied to the economy and the Republican tax overhaul, which offers a glimmer of hope for GOP lawmakers who plan to make both issues the centerpiece of their efforts to maintain control of Congress in November.
Nearly half of Americans surveyed — 47 percent — say they approve of how Trump is handling the economy, his highest rating on any issue. When it comes to tax policy, 46 percent of Americans back Trump's moves.
"Our fortunes will rise and fall with the economy and specifically with the middle-class tax cut this fall," said Corry Bliss, executive director of the Congressional Leadership Fund, a super PAC aligned with House Speaker Paul Ryan. Bliss urged Republican candidates to view the law as "an offensive, not defensive weapon."
Designer of deadly waterslide charged along with park owner
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A water park company co-owner accused of rushing the world's tallest waterslide into service and a designer accused of shoddy planning were charged Tuesday in the decapitation of a 10-year-old boy on the ride in 2016.
With the latest charges, three men connected with Texas-based Schlitterbahn Waterparks and Resorts and its park in Kansas City, Kansas, have been indicted by a Kansas grand jury, along with the park and the construction company that built the ride. Caleb Schwab died on the 17-story ride when the raft he was riding went airborne and hit an overhead loop.
The Kansas attorney general's office said Schlitterbahn co-owner Jeffrey Henry, 62, and designer John Schooley were charged with reckless second-degree murder, along with Henry & Sons Construction Co., which is described as the private construction company of Schlitterbahn. Second-degree murder carries a sentence of 9 years to 41 years in prison.
They also were charged with 17 other felonies, including aggravated battery and aggravated endangerment of a child counts tied to injuries other riders sustained on the giant slide, called Verruckt, which is German for "insane." The indictment accuses Henry of making a "spur of the moment" decision to build the ride, and that he and Schooley lacked technical or engineering expertise in amusement park rides.
Henry was ordered held in a Texas jail without bond Tuesday, pending extradition to Kansas. The attorney general's office said Schooley is not in custody. Schooley didn't have a listed phone number and no one answered the phone at Henry & Sons Construction Co. Eric B Terry, who represented the company in an earlier unrelated case, didn't immediately return a phone or email message.
Former Michigan State dean charged in Larry Nassar scandal
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The sexual abuse scandal at Michigan State University widened Tuesday when authorities charged a former dean with failing to protect patients from sports doctor Larry Nassar, along with sexually harassing female students and pressuring them for nude selfies.
William Strampel, 70, is the first person charged since an investigation was launched in January into how Michigan State handled complaints against Nassar, who for years sexually violated girls and young women, especially gymnasts, with his fingers during examinations.
Strampel, who as dean of the College of Osteopathic Medicine oversaw the clinic where Nassar worked, neglected his duty to enforce examining-room restrictions imposed on Nassar after a patient accused the doctor in 2014 of sexual contact, authorities alleged.
Nassar was not supposed to treat patients near any "sensitive areas" on the body without a chaperone present. Because Strampel did not follow up to make sure Nassar was complying, he was able to commit a host of additional sexual assaults until he was fired two years later, prosecutors said.
The criminal complaint also accused Strampel of soliciting nude photos from at least one female medical student and using his office to "harass, discriminate, demean, sexually proposition, and sexually assault female students in violation of his statutory duty as a public officer."
California county votes to join Trump's 'sanctuary' lawsuit
SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — In a dramatic one-two punch, leaders in California's Orange County voted Tuesday to condemn the state's sanctuary law that limits police cooperation with federal immigration authorities and to join a Trump administration lawsuit that seeks to overturn it.
The all-Republican Board of Supervisors in the county that is home to 3.2 million people and many immigrants approved the measures by unanimous votes.
The meeting produced a raucous debate between those who say the moves uphold the rule of law and draw a line on illegal immigration and others who said it was racist and more about politics than public safety.
Supervisor Michelle Steel, an immigrant from South Korea, told the crowd that fixing the country's immigration system will take time. "Along the way, law enforcement should absolutely cooperate fully within the constraints of federal law," she said.
The votes were the most dramatic development in a growing counter-movement in more conservative-leaning areas of the state against the sanctuary law, which the Democrat-controlled Legislature approved last year as the Trump administration called for more stringent immigration enforcement and a wall on the entirety of the U.S.-Mexico border.
2 officers in black man's fatal shooting won't be charged
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana's attorney general ruled out criminal charges Tuesday against two white Baton Rouge police officers in the shooting of a black man whose death led to widespread protests nearly two years ago.
Attorney General Jeff Landry's decision came nearly 11 months after the Justice Department ruled out federal criminal charges in Alton Sterling's July 2016 death.
Officer Blane Salamoni shot and killed Sterling during a struggle outside a convenience store where the 37-year-old black man was selling homemade CDs. Officer Howie Lake II helped wrestle Sterling to the ground, but Lake didn't fire his gun. Two cellphone videos of the shooting quickly spread on social media, prompting large protests.
Landry made the announcement of no charges at a news conference after meeting with family members of Sterling. They angrily denounced the decision.
Quinyetta McMillon, the mother of one of Sterling's children, Cameron, said the officers killed Sterling "in cold blood."
Trump floats using military budget to pay for border wall
WASHINGTON (AP) — Still angry about the budget deal he signed last week, President Donald Trump has floated the idea of using the military's budget to pay for his long-promised border wall with Mexico, despite the fact that such spending would likely require approval from Congress.
Trump raised the funding plan with House Speaker Paul Ryan at a meeting at the White House last Wednesday, according to a person familiar with the discussion who spoke on condition of anonymity.
And he's publicly tweeted that building "a great Border Wall" is "all about National Defense," and called to "Build WALL through M!", meaning the military.
Departments, however, have limited authority to reprogram funds without congressional approval. Pentagon spokesman Chris Sherwood referred all questions on the wall to the White House, where spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders deflected them, saying she was "not going to get into the specifics of that."
Trump threw Washington into a tizzy on Friday when he threatened to veto the omnibus spending bill, in part because it didn't include the $25 billion he'd tried to secure for the wall in a last-minute bargaining spree.
Biter-gate: Tiffany Haddish reports somebody nipped Beyonce
NEW YORK (AP) — The speculation is wide, rumors numerous and denials firm. And the crime? Somebody allegedly bit Beyonce on the face at a party back in December.
How do we know this? Because Tiffany Haddish told us so. More specifically, she told GQ magazine in a profile released Monday. She didn't nail the culprit but set off Beyonce's social media Beyhive of die-hard fans and a whole lot of internet sleuthing. The mystery, natch, has a hashtag: #WhoBitBeyonce?
The latest nugget came Tuesday when TMZ reported multiple sources it did not identify by name as saying Haddish told them partygoer Sanaa Lathan is the biter. She got the hive treatment — swarms of bee emojis — until she finally spoke on Twitter: "Y'all are funny. Under no circumstances did I bite Beyonce and if I did it would've been a love bite."
Lathan, of "The Best Man" movies, included a single red-lip emoji to battle all those bees.
The purported bite (purportedly) occurred at an after-party for Beyonce hubby Jay-Z's "4:44" concert at The Forum in Los Angeles on Dec. 22. There was, purportedly, something about flirting with Jay, and something, purportedly, about the flirt being wasted.
