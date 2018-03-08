He posed with guns on social media, leading Arkansas deputies right to his drug den, they say

Andy Tacker is like a lot of people in that his social media presence gives a peek into his varied interests.
That can become a problem, though – as Tacker found out Saturday morning – when those interests may not be exactly legal.
Tacker was arrested at his home Saturday in the small town of Tyronza, Arkansas, after a trail of social media posts led Poinsett County Sheriff’s deputies right to him, they said in a news release.
“During the investigation, detectives found that the suspect, identified as Andy Tacker, 22, of Tyronza, was posting large numbers of photographs of him posing with guns, money and drugs on social media,” the release said.
Tacker’s Instagram account is set to private, but as of Thursday morning, the profile photo on his Facebook account still depicted him posing with an assault-style rifle standing next to a Mercedes-Benz van on a cold January morning.
The investigation started with a report from a pawn shop that someone, listing the same home address as Tacker’s residence, sold a gun that had previously been reported stolen.
During the search of Tacker’s home in the northwest corner of Arkansas, deputies found just under an ounce of marijuana, a white powder believed to also be a controlled substance, scales, baggies, a hookah, and other paraphernalia, some used for smoking marijuana, and some used for consuming methampetamine, according to the release. Deputies also confiscated a carbine rifle with a 50-round drum magazine and a 30-round magazine, and a pistol with a mounted light and suppressor attached.
Tacker has been charged with possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, with other charges pending, according to jail records.
The gun reported by the pawn shop was stolen from Harrisburg, another tiny town in northwest Arkansas, in Sept. 2017, according to WREG.
Tacker was previously arrested that same month on similar drug and gun charges in Jonesboro, Ark., according to KAIT. Jonesboro and Arkansas State Police found meth, pot, an AR-15 pistol and a Ruger rifle in a car Tacker was driving during a stop at a sobriety checkpoint on Sept. 3, according to the station.
