He posed with guns on social media, leading Arkansas deputies right to his drug den, they say

392 These women shattered ceilings, here's their message for you Pause

180 "You won't have to worry about bump stock," Trump says to Cornyn at bipartisan meeting

127 See two views of dramatic Southwest Airlines plane engine fire

99 NRA's LaPierre at CPAC: We must harden 'wide open target' schools

149 Stop school shooters. Here are the warning signs

117 Student reporter interviews classmates hiding from gunman in Florida high school

54 Trump's lawyer says he paid off porn star with $130,000 of his own money

156 Trump takes domestic abuse "very seriously," the White House says after Porter leaves

142 Barack Obama's official presidential portrait unveiled