Armed teens surround elderly woman at Walmart parking lot, steal her car

  • Armed teens surround elderly woman at Walmart parking lot, steal her car

    Detectives released video of a trio of carjackers who targeted an elderly woman in Lauderdale Lakes, Florida, on Jan. 15.

National

He was wanted for stealing an 81-year-old woman’s car. His mom turned him in, police say

By Carli Teproff

cteproff@miamiherald.com

January 23, 2018 06:38 PM

A 14-year-old Florida boy was arrested and charged with felony carjacking after Broward Sheriff’s deputies say he was one of three teens who stole an elderly woman’s car from a Lauderdale Lakes Walmart last week.

The teen’s mother told Miami Herald news partner CBS4 that she was the one who turned him in.

“It is really difficult for me,” the woman, who didn’t want to be named, told the station. “I’m the one who turned my son in. I do not condone anything like this. When I saw it, I call the police right away and have them come and get him.”

BSO said Shaquille Dixon, 14, was arrested Friday.

On Thursday, the Broward Sheriff’s Office released surveillance video of the Jan. 15 incident at the store at 3001 N. State Road 7.

Video showed a woman parking her gold Toyota, walking through the parking lot and entering the store with the three teens trailing her.

The 81-year-old, who didn’t want to be identified, told CBS4 she went to the store to buy a computer mouse.

The woman can then be seen walking toward her car as the boys, who were waiting nearby, approached her. One of them came to the front and demanded her keys at gunpoint and the other two went to the back.

The boys can be seen taking off in her car, and nearly hitting her in the process.

BSO said Tuesday they were still looking for the other two boys.

