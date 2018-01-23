Tsunami warning canceled after massive earthquake strikes off Alaska

More Videos 2:28 How does the FBI learn to diffuse bombs? Here at the Hazardous Devices School Pause 2:31 Former St. Francis student talks about her grooming by softball coach for sexual relationship. 1:31 Top baby names of 2017 1:30 2017 was a tumultuous year for Wells Fargo 0:46 COMMERCIAL: Bud Light - Ye Olde Pep Talk 1:45 TCU coach Jamie Dixon praises players, students and fans after big Monday win 3:56 Why should you know and care about Djibouti? It's connected to Fort Worth! 1:44 Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling 0:43 "I'm a Texas boy all day," Dez Bryant says he wants to stay in the Lone Star State 0:30 All-American suddenly not sold on Aggies Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Strong earthquake hits Alaska's Kodiak Island, prompting tsunami warning An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 8.2 struck off Alaska’s Kodiak Island early Tuesday, initially prompting a tsunami warning. The warning has since been cancelled, but an advisory remains for part of the state. An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 8.2 struck off Alaska’s Kodiak Island early Tuesday, initially prompting a tsunami warning. The warning has since been cancelled, but an advisory remains for part of the state. McClatchy/Storyful

