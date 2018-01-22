National

Connecticut theater director accused of sexual misconduct

The Associated Press

January 22, 2018 07:13 PM

NEW HAVEN, Conn.

A Connecticut theater's artistic director is on administrative leave due to allegations of sexual misconduct.

Long Wharf Theatre board chair Laura Pappano says she placed Gordon Edelstein on leave Monday following a report by The New York Times.

The newspaper says it interviewed four women on the record who alleged unwanted sexual contact by Edelstein since his arrival in 2002, including one who complained to theater management in 2006. Other former employees alleged the prominent director made sexually explicit remarks at the New Haven theater.

Pappano says they knew of no instance in which a complaint was filed and not dealt with. She says many accusations detailed by the newspaper weren't previously reported.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Edelstein didn't immediately return messages seeking comment.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • How does the FBI learn to diffuse bombs? Here at the Hazardous Devices School

    The FBI’s Hazardous Devices School at Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama, plays a key role in training and certifying all of the nation’s public safety bomb technicians.

How does the FBI learn to diffuse bombs? Here at the Hazardous Devices School

How does the FBI learn to diffuse bombs? Here at the Hazardous Devices School 2:28

How does the FBI learn to diffuse bombs? Here at the Hazardous Devices School
Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium
Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

View More Video