In this Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018 photo Caltrans workers clear mud from a section of center divider guardrail along the northbound US 101 in Montecito in Montecito, Calif., that was closed following flooding on Jan. 9. California officials say key coastal highway swamped by deadly mudslides has reopened Sunday, Jan 21, 2018, after nearly 2-week closure.
In this Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018 photo Caltrans workers clear mud from a section of center divider guardrail along the northbound US 101 in Montecito in Montecito, Calif., that was closed following flooding on Jan. 9. California officials say key coastal highway swamped by deadly mudslides has reopened Sunday, Jan 21, 2018, after nearly 2-week closure. Santa Barbara County Fire Department via AP, File Mike Eliason
In this Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018 photo Caltrans workers clear mud from a section of center divider guardrail along the northbound US 101 in Montecito in Montecito, Calif., that was closed following flooding on Jan. 9. California officials say key coastal highway swamped by deadly mudslides has reopened Sunday, Jan 21, 2018, after nearly 2-week closure. Santa Barbara County Fire Department via AP, File Mike Eliason

National

Californians who fled mudslides may start going home Jan. 31

The Associated Press

January 22, 2018 07:00 PM

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.

Authorities hope to start allowing residents to return by month's end to a Southern California community devastated by mudslides — if they can get most utilities restored by then.

Officials said Sunday that it will be a gradual process getting residents back into homes in Montecito, where at least 21 people were killed during flash floods Jan. 9. A 17-year-old boy and 2-year-old girl remain missing.

The coastal town's narrow streets are clogged with bulldozers and utility trucks as crews remove mud and boulders and rebuild drainage pipes and power lines.

Robert Lewin, director of Santa Barbara County's office of emergency management, said it may be into February before natural gas service is restored.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

A major highway reopened Sunday after a nearly two-week closure caused by the mudslides.

Gov. Jerry Brown declared Monday a "Day of Remembrance of the Montecito Mudslides and ordered flags flown at half-staff over the state Capitol.

He called it California's deadliest flooding event in recent memory.

"As we remember those we lost in this disaster, we should also remember the injured, the missing and the survivors who may need our help in rebuilding their lives," his proclamation said.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • How does the FBI learn to diffuse bombs? Here at the Hazardous Devices School

    The FBI’s Hazardous Devices School at Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama, plays a key role in training and certifying all of the nation’s public safety bomb technicians.

How does the FBI learn to diffuse bombs? Here at the Hazardous Devices School

How does the FBI learn to diffuse bombs? Here at the Hazardous Devices School 2:28

How does the FBI learn to diffuse bombs? Here at the Hazardous Devices School
Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium
Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

View More Video