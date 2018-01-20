Congressman denies misconduct claim; ethics probe may follow

FILE - In this March 20, 2013 file photo, Rep. Patrick Meehan, R-Pa. speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. House Speaker Paul Ryan ordered an Ethics Committee investigation Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, after the New York Times reported that Meehan used taxpayer money to settle a complaint that stemmed from his hostility toward a former aide who rejected his romantic overtures. Jacquelyn Martin, File AP Photo