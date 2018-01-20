Governor denies parole for Manson follower Leslie Van Houten

This Sept. 6, 2017 file photo shows Leslie Van Houten at her parole hearing at the California Institution for Women in Corona, Calif. She was convicted of the LaBianca murders. While incarcerated, she earned bachelor's and master's degrees in counseling, was certified as a counselor and headed numerous programs to help inmates. In September 2017, she was recommended for release, a decision awaiting approval by the state Parole Board and Gov. Jerry Brown. (Stan Lim/Los Angeles Daily News via AP, Pool, File)