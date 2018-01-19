Vegas gunman studied SWAT tactics, music site before attack

FILE - In this Oct. 9, 2017 file photo, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo discusses the Route 91 Harvest festival mass shooting at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department headquarters in Las Vegas. A lawyer for Las Vegas police told a judge on Jan. 16 that charges could be filed in connection with the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, even though the gunman is dead. Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP, file Erik Verduzco