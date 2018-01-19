FILE - In this Tuesday Aug. 18, 2015 file photo, St. Paul's School student Owen Labrie looks around the courtroom at the start of his trial. Labrie was convicted of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old freshman girl as part of a game of sexual conquest. The prep school announced Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, it had settled a lawsuit filed by the parents of the student who accused Labrie of was sexually assaulting their daughter in 2014.
National

Prep school says lawsuit settled in sex assault case

The Associated Press

January 19, 2018 09:28 AM

CONCORD, N.H.

A New Hampshire prep school says it has settled a lawsuit filed by the parents of a student who was sexually assaulted in 2014 during a game of sexual conquest.

Chessy Prout was a 15-year-old freshman when she accused senior Owen Labrie (luh-BREE') of sexually assaulting her. Her parents sued in 2016, arguing St. Paul's School in Concord should have done more to protect her. A message was left for their attorney Friday.

The school denied it could have prevented the assault. In a letter, its board of trustees president called the settlement a "welcomed outcome."

Labrie is appealing convictions of sexual assault, child endangerment and using a computer to lure the girl for sex.

The AP typically doesn't identify victims of sexual assault unless they come forward publicly, as Prout has done.

