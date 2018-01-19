National

Mother, daughter fell into freezing lake in Alabama

The Associated Press

January 19, 2018 08:02 AM

MADISON, Ala.

A mother and daughter survived after falling into a freezing Alabama lake after their dog ran onto it and fell through.

Madison Fire and Rescue Capt. Michael Sedlacek says the mother and daughter were outside with the dog when it ran onto the lake and fell through a thin sheet of ice.

Al.com reports the mother fell into the freezing water when she tried to save the dog. The girl tried to save her mother and also fell into the lake Wednesday night.

Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. Chief Operations Officer Don Webster says the mother and daughter were taken to a hospital and treated for hypothermia. Officials say the dog didn't survive despite receiving CPR from emergency workers.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • How does the FBI learn to diffuse bombs? Here at the Hazardous Devices School

    The FBI’s Hazardous Devices School at Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama, plays a key role in training and certifying all of the nation’s public safety bomb technicians.

How does the FBI learn to diffuse bombs? Here at the Hazardous Devices School

How does the FBI learn to diffuse bombs? Here at the Hazardous Devices School 2:28

How does the FBI learn to diffuse bombs? Here at the Hazardous Devices School
Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium
Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

View More Video