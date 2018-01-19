10 Things to Know for Today

More Videos 2:28 How does the FBI learn to diffuse bombs? Here at the Hazardous Devices School Pause 1:26 California parents arrested for holding 13 children captive 3:49 Worms found in a package of fish at Fresno Costco 3:23 Fresno ER patient didn't have to go far to ingest this disgusting bug 0:46 COMMERCIAL: Bud Light - Ye Olde Pep Talk 1:25 Tiny horses became an obsession for Buda man 1:55 Here's what Fort Worth needs in 2018 3:56 Why should you know and care about Djibouti? It's connected to Fort Worth! 0:41 Shotgun-toting suspects robbed a cashier in Grand Prairie 0:37 Texas police officer slips, nearly hit by car in icy weather Video Link copy Embed Code copy

What happens when the government shuts down? The world won't end if Washington can't find a way to pass a funding bill before this weekend. That's the truth about a government "shutdown": the government doesn't shut down. The world won't end if Washington can't find a way to pass a funding bill before this weekend. That's the truth about a government "shutdown": the government doesn't shut down. AP

