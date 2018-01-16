He said a gunman held hostages in his home. A foul odor inside led to the real crime, police say

The man had jumped out the second-story window of his home in Rockwood, Mich., moments before police arrived — and police could tell by the look of him.
Jeffrey Michael Thomas, 50, had “blood on his hands, arms and legs,” police said. Thomas went to a neighbor’s home after jumping out the window, and was barely dressed and nearly incoherent, the Southgate News-Herald reports.
Even worse than his bloody appearance was the story Thomas told police about what was happening inside the home he’d just fled: A gunman was holding a woman and children hostage, he said, according to the Detroit News.
After hearing his story, police went into Thomas’ home and started to search it, WDIV reports. But instead of finding a gunman, a woman or children, what police noticed immediately was a foul smell.
That led police to a bedroom in the home, where authorities found a dead body wrapped in plastic and a bed sheet. The decomposing body had been dead for nearly a month, CBS Detroit reports.
The windows in the bedroom were open, the Detroit News reports, despite the fact that temperatures outside in the Wayne County suburb had dipped below 20 degrees.
Police have identified the remains as belonging to Jennifer Butkowski, 32, who was Thomas’ girlfriend, WJBK reports. With the body badly decomposed and with Thomas refusing to answer questions, the cause of death hasn’t yet been established, police said.
Thomas has been charged with concealing the death of an individual, the Detroit News reports. The crime is a felony, and if convicted Thomas could face up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.
At his arraignment Tuesday, Thomas told the judge he works at U.S. Steel, WJBK reports. Thomas also said he last worked two weeks ago “when all this started coming about.”
“I will admit there were about three or four days there I was in a funk,” Thomas said, according to the TV station. “All I did was drink. I was upset with myself missing the one person I really, truly loved.”
The investigation into the alleged crime is ongoing.
“We are still waiting on results from the medical examiner for the cause of death,” Police Chief Randy Krause told the News-Herald on Tuesday. “Due to the nature of the body, it’s unlikely the results will come back today. We will investigate the case as a homicide until it is proven otherwise.”
