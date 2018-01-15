Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan dead at 46

More Videos 2:28 How does the FBI learn to diffuse bombs? Here at the Hazardous Devices School Pause 1:50 'I haven't left prayer behind' 2:38 Finding peace of mind in traditions 0:53 A few moments of zen in this icy winter weather 0:49 7 tips every Southerner should know before driving in ice or snow 1:57 After Trump's election, these women decided to run for office 1:37 How to prepare for winter storms 1:55 Here's what Fort Worth needs in 2018 3:56 Why should you know and care about Djibouti? It's connected to Fort Worth! 0:56 Fort Worth MLK Day Parade Video Link copy Embed Code copy

The Cranberries' singer Dolores O’Riordan dies at 46 Dolores O'Riordan, lead singer of Irish band The Cranberries, died suddenly on Monday in London. She was 46. The cause of death wasn't immediately available. Dolores O'Riordan, lead singer of Irish band The Cranberries, died suddenly on Monday in London. She was 46. The cause of death wasn't immediately available. AP

