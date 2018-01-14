He threatened an employee with a wrench, cops say. But 2 customers had guns

More Videos 2:28 How does the FBI learn to diffuse bombs? Here at the Hazardous Devices School Pause 1:57 A single mom raised her son while searching for her murdered fiance for 2 years. 0:31 The latest Bud Light 'Dilly Dilly' ad: Wizard 2:14 (Not so) smooth criminals 2:24 UIL Spirit State Championships: Day 3 3:56 Why should you know and care about Djibouti? It's connected to Fort Worth! 1:55 Here's what Fort Worth needs in 2018 0:32 Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night 1:42 Arlington MLK Day Parade canceled 2:47 Inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth, hunting down a Sunday comeback Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Customers held York Co. attacker at gunpoint until police arrived A pair of customers legally carrying guns held an attacker at a York County, South Carolina, car dealership at bay until police could arrive, prosecutors said in court. A pair of customers legally carrying guns held an attacker at a York County, South Carolina, car dealership at bay until police could arrive, prosecutors said in court. Hannah Smoot hgsmoot@heraldonline.com

