The Latest: Trump doesn't know if shutdown will occur

FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2016, file photo, Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., walks to the elevator for a meeting with President-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower, in New York. Casting a cloud over already tenuous negotiations, President Donald Trump said Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018, that Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, a program that protects immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children and live here illegally is “probably dead” and blamed Democrats, days before some government functions would start shutting down unless a deal is reached. Perdue said “the potential is there” for a deal to protect the “Dreamers” but that Democrats needed to get serious. Evan Vucci, File AP Photo