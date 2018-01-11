National

Check your orange cream and chocolate ice cream bars; there's a recall on

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

January 11, 2018 12:00 PM

Listeria concerns have caused the recall of 26 brands of orange cream bars and chocolate-coated ice cream bars sold at more than 30 retail chains around the nation and Puerto Rico.

The chains affected include Southeastern Grocers (Winn-Dixie, Bi Lo, Harveys) as well as Aldi, Dollar Tree, Kroger, Safeway, Ralph’s and Jewel.

Fieldbrook Foods expanded its recall of orange cream bars sold at Tops and Meijers chains to include all orange cream bars and chocolate-coated ice cream bars made in 2017 on a single line at its Dunkirk, N.Y., plant. The discovery of listeria in a lot that was produced, but that never made it to market, prompted the original recall of the treats commonly called “creamsicles” (though this recall has nothing to do with the actual Creamsicle brand).

“The expansion of the recall is out of precaution for consumer health and food safety after a few additional samples tested positive for the presence of Listeria monocytogenes,” the expansion notice stated. “There is no evidence of any contamination prior to Oct. 31, 2017, but the company has issued the recall back to Jan. 1, 2017, through an abundance of caution and in full cooperation with the FDA.”

Fieldbrook says it has cut all production and distribution of anything made on that production line.

Listeria monocytogenes cause listeriosis, a sometimes fatal infection in young children, elderly people and those with weakened immune systems. Miscarriages and stillbirths can result when pregnant women get infected. Healthy people might have to deal with only diarrhea, nausea, harsh headaches, feverish temperatures, stomach pains and muscle stiffness.

The recall covers boxes of orange cream bars, chocolate-coated ice cream bars and variety boxes that included chocolate-coated ice cream bars. The brands affected and the stores carrying them:

▪ Kroger, sold at Kroger; Ralph’s; Dillon; Food 4 Less; Fred Meyer; Frys; King Soopers; Smith’s.

▪ Lucerne, sold at Safeway (in Florida, Washington, DC, Maryland, Virginia, Delaware); Jewel; Acme; Star; and Shaws.

▪ Southern Home, sold at Bi Lo and Harveys.

▪ Sundae Shoppe, sold at Aldi.

▪ Winn-Dixie, sold at Winn-Dixie.

▪ Price Rite, sold at Price Rite.

▪ PIC, sold at Price Chopper.

▪ Wellsley Farms, sold at BJ’s.

▪ Market Basket, sold at Demoulas.

▪ Party Treat, sold at Dollar Tree.

▪ Great Value, sold in Puerto Rico at Walmart and Amigo.

▪ Econo, sold at Econo’s in Puerto Rico.

▪ Ahold Symbol, sold at Giant and Stop & Shop.

▪ Giant Eagle, sold at Giant Eagle.

▪ Purple Cow, sold at Meijer.

▪ Polar Express, sold at Shoprite.

▪ Shoprite, sold at Shoprite.

▪ First Street, sold at Smart & Final.

▪ Stater, sold at Stater.

▪ Tops, sold at Tops.

▪ Weis, sold at Weis.

▪ Food Club, sold at various merchants not listed by Fieldbrook.

▪ Stoneridge, sold at various merchants not listed by Fieldbrook.

▪ Greens, sold at various merchants not listed by Fieldbrook.

▪ Hagan, sold at various merchants not listed by Fieldbrook.

▪ Hood, sold at various merchants not listed by Fieldbrook.

All products have Best By dates between Jan. 1, 2018, and Dec. 31, 2018, except the Hood brand, which has Best By dates between July 1, 2018, and June 30, 2019.

Consumers can either toss the ice cream treats or return them to the store for a refund. Those with questions can call Fieldbrook 800-333-0805, ext. 2270.

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

  • What to do if you think you have a recalled product

    There are many numbers and dates on the foods, drugs, cosmetics, and other products we use every day. Some help manufacturers track inventory, while others help retailers ensure quality. But when unsafe products must be removed from the market, these numbers and dates can also help identify them quickly.

