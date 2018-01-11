Woman returns from a trip to find another family living in her home

More Videos 0:14 Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium Pause 0:36 Woman causes an estimated $200,000 worth of damage at art exhibit while taking selfie 1:29 AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know 0:53 How cartel drugs are smuggled at the border 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 2:24 Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home 3:11 Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think 0:31 What's the deal with these courtside Mavs fans going crazy for easy victory over Orlando? 1:19 7 weird strategies for avoiding the flu 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, January 3 Video Link copy Embed Code copy

'It was frightening': Beaufort woman came home to find renters living there Katherine Lang, of Beaufort, went on a 10-day trip to California to visit her grandchildren. When she came to check the home in Pigeon Point that she is renovating, she got quite the surprise. Katherine Lang, of Beaufort, went on a 10-day trip to California to visit her grandchildren. When she came to check the home in Pigeon Point that she is renovating, she got quite the surprise. Delayna Earley Staff video

