National

Happy Birthday to You! Miami woman celebrates her 112th

The Associated Press

January 11, 2018 03:38 AM

MIAMI

A Florida woman believed to be among the oldest in the U.S is celebrating her 112th birthday.

Isabel Castano was born January 11, 1906. She is originally from Colombia, where she founded a factory for medicinal ointments and creams. She married at the age of 41 and later had a son. She moved to the U.S. after her husband was kidnapped and disappeared. Castano has lived in Washington, New Jersey and New York before moving to Miami Beach.

Former Miami Beach Mayor Phillip Levine proclaimed January 11 as "Isabel Castano Lugo Day." Her son will be attending the celebration, along with her caretakers and Miami Mayor Tomas Pedro Regalado.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

    An Instagram video shows a Miami-Dade police officer punching a woman in the face while helping other cops ejecting her from Saturday night’s University of Miami win against Virginia Tech.

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium
Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport
Trump on Texas shooting victims' families: We will never leave their side 2:16

Trump on Texas shooting victims' families: We will never leave their side

View More Video