Winfrey highlights story of black woman raped by white men

FILE - In this Oct. 7, 2010, file photo, Recy Taylor, now 91, sits in her home in Winter Haven, Fla. Oprah Winfrey’s barnstormer of a speech at the Golden Globes highlighted the story of Taylor, a black Alabama woman who was raped by six white men in 1944. Winfrey told the audience that Taylor was a name they should know. Phelan M. Ebenhack, File AP Photo