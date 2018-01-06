Family members arrive at a middle school for a memorial in Troy, north of Albany, N.Y., Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018, for victims killed in their Troy home in December. Hundreds gathered Saturday to celebrate the lives of a mother and two children who were murdered in their home.
Family members arrive at a middle school for a memorial in Troy, north of Albany, N.Y., Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018, for victims killed in their Troy home in December. Hundreds gathered Saturday to celebrate the lives of a mother and two children who were murdered in their home. The Albany Times Union via AP John Carl D'Annibale

National

Hundreds gather to 'show love' for family killed in NY home

The Associated Press

January 06, 2018 08:27 PM

TROY, N.Y.

Hundreds have gathered to celebrate the lives of a mother and two children who were murdered in their New York home.

The memorial Saturday for Shanta Myers and her children Jeremiah and Shanise took place in a school auditorium in Troy, north of Albany. Services will be held at a later date for victim Brandi Mells, who was Shanta Myers' partner.

The four were killed Dec. 21 in their home in Troy.

The Record of Troy reports that the Rev. Jackie Robinson Sr. told mourners that after "a dark night here in Troy" people have come together "and shown love for this family."

James White and Justin Mann have been charged in the murders.

The men pleaded not guilty at an arraignment Friday and were jailed without bail.

