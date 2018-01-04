National

Man sentenced to 5 years in rape that victim put on Snapchat

PORT CLINTON, Ohio

A 78-year-old Ohio man has been sentenced to five years in prison for raping a woman who later posted a Snapchat video of herself being attacked.

James Allen told a judge in Ottawa County Common Pleas Court on Thursday he had been drinking and didn't know what happened until his lawyer showed him the video.

Police in Danbury Township arrested Allen in August after the woman's friend saw the Snapchat video and alerted them.

A prosecutor says the video clearly shows a sexual assault taking place.

Allen pleaded guilty to rape and had faced up to 11 years in prison but asked for the minimum of three years. A defense attorney says the Marblehead man plans to appeal the sentence.

