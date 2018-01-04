More than 52,000 of these laptop batteries are recalled due to overheating, burning

0:14 Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium Pause

1:28 Charlotte welcomes first baby of 2018: Luke Benjamin

2:29 White House: Administration plans to take action on recreational marijuana

0:47 Former police officer K.O.'s hotel worker to avoid paying the $18 valet

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

1:49 Buying a house in DFW sellers market

3:11 Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think

0:32 Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night

0:32 TCU's Jaylen Fisher leads drill in summer practice