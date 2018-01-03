This undated photo released by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office shows Matthew Riehl. The 37-year-old man was shot to death Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, after shooting at the deputies, killing one. Authorities in suburban Denver are investigating what led Riehl to fire more than 100 rounds in his apartment on sheriff's deputies.
National

Colorado man made descent from star student to deputy killer

By DAN ELLIOTT and KATHLEEN FOODY Associated Press

January 03, 2018 06:57 PM

DENVER

The gunman who killed a Colorado deputy was once a standout student in law school and an Army medic, but police and Veterans Affairs Department records suggest his life was marked by episodes of mental illness.

Matthew Riehl was killed Sunday by a SWAT team after he gunned down a 29-year-old sheriff's deputy and injured four other officers.

Riehl graduated law school in Wyoming in 2011 and was honorably discharged from the military in 2012. Within two years, he was hospitalized at a VA psychiatric ward and at one point was placed on a 72-hour mental health hold.

He also drew the attention of University of Wyoming police in 2017 for social media threats, prompting them to contact police in Colorado, where Riehl had moved.

Family members repeatedly told police they worried about Riehl's mental health.

