Man says airline wrongly banned him for touching crew member

A San Diego man banned from Alaska Airlines for touching a flight attendant says he's a victim of discrimination against men. Mike Timon tells the San Diego Union-Tribune the airline banned him, saying he touched the female flight attendant on the buttocks on a flight from Oregon to San Diego last week. Timon says he only touched the woman politely on her back to get her attention.