National

Man who used dating app to assault, rob gay men gets prison

The Associated Press

January 03, 2018 06:41 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

DALLAS

One of four Texas men accused of using a dating app to assault and rob gay men has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Federal prosecutors say 21-year-old Nigel Garrett and three other Dallas-area men were charged with hate crimes, kidnappings, carjackings and using firearms to commit violent crimes.

An 18-count indictment alleges the men arranged meetings at victims' homes through a social media dating platform for gay men. Investigators say most victims were tied up, assaulted and robbed at gunpoint.

The indictment alleges the suspects are responsible for four home invasions in North Texas, in the cities of Plano, Frisco and Aubrey, over about a three-week period early last year.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Garrett was sentenced Wednesday following a plea agreement. The other three suspects also have pleaded guilty. They're awaiting sentencing.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

    An Instagram video shows a Miami-Dade police officer punching a woman in the face while helping other cops ejecting her from Saturday night’s University of Miami win against Virginia Tech.

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium
Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport
Trump on Texas shooting victims' families: We will never leave their side 2:16

Trump on Texas shooting victims' families: We will never leave their side

View More Video