8 children, 4 adults suffer minor injuries in apartment fire

The Associated Press

January 03, 2018 06:47 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

DECATUR, Ga.

More than 45 firefighters are battling an apartment fire near Atlanta which has injured about a dozen people.

DeKalb County Fire Rescue Capt. Eric Jackson told reporters shortly before dawn Wednesday that four adults and eight children have been injured. Jackson said their injuries were minor and mostly related to smoke inhalation.

Jackson tells WSB-TV that firefighters kicked in doors and ushered out residents when they arrived on the scene.

He said the fire has grown since firefighters arrived. The cause wasn't immediately known.

The building, which includes about 20 units, is just northeast of Atlanta.

