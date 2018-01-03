FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2015, file photo, Minnesota Lt. Gov. Tina Smith speaks in St. Paul, Minn. Tina Smith, who was appointed to replace Al Franken following his resignation over accusations of sexual misconduct will be sworn in on Jan. 3, 2018.
FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2015, file photo, Minnesota Lt. Gov. Tina Smith speaks in St. Paul, Minn. Tina Smith, who was appointed to replace Al Franken following his resignation over accusations of sexual misconduct will be sworn in on Jan. 3, 2018. Star Tribune via AP, File Aaron Lavinsky
FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2015, file photo, Minnesota Lt. Gov. Tina Smith speaks in St. Paul, Minn. Tina Smith, who was appointed to replace Al Franken following his resignation over accusations of sexual misconduct will be sworn in on Jan. 3, 2018. Star Tribune via AP, File Aaron Lavinsky

National

Minnesota's Smith to join Senate after Franken's resignation

The Associated Press

January 03, 2018 06:49 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

ST. PAUL, Minn.

Al Franken's replacement in the U.S. Senate is ready to take office.

Tina Smith is set to be sworn in during a Wednesday morning ceremony at the Capitol. Smith was Minnesota's lieutenant governor and Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton's choice to take Franken's seat.

Franken announced his plan to resign last month after a swirl of sexual misconduct allegations. His resignation was official Tuesday.

Smith is a longtime Democratic political operative who served as Dayton's top aide before joining him on the ticket in 2014. She also worked as a vice president of external affairs for Planned Parenthood Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Smith's resignation as lieutenant governor took effect at midnight Tuesday. She plans to run for the Senate seat in a November special election to finish Franken's term.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

    An Instagram video shows a Miami-Dade police officer punching a woman in the face while helping other cops ejecting her from Saturday night’s University of Miami win against Virginia Tech.

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium
Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport
Trump on Texas shooting victims' families: We will never leave their side 2:16

Trump on Texas shooting victims' families: We will never leave their side

View More Video