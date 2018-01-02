Man who killed Colorado deputy livestreamed himself

Officer Sean R. Bigler reacts during a candlelight vigil at Mission Hills Church on Monday, Jan. 1, 2018, for Deputy Zackari Parrish, 29, in Littleton, Colorado. A man who shot and killed the Colorado deputy and wounded several others along with a few civilians was an attorney and an Iraq war veteran who had posted videos online in recent months criticizing professors and law enforcement officials, authorities said Monday. The Gazette via AP Dougal Brownlie