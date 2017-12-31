Elk fall through ice, and people use anything they can find to try to save them, video shows

More Videos 0:50 5 deputies shot, 1 killed in Denver suburb shooting Pause 0:14 Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 1:34 Creepy insects and reptiles and mammals, oh my! 1:16 Watch boiling water turn to snow 1:44 Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling 1:48 Cowboys' Jason Garrett on winning finale despite extreme cold 1:10 Watch what it looks and feels like surrounded by thousands of Eagles fans in 10-degree weather 3:11 Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think 1:39 Mansfield Timberview girls roll to tourney crown 1:43 The world's only black-eyed pea vodka is made in Fort Worth Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Passersby scramble to save a herd of elk that fell through icy Wyoming reservoir Passing motorists on Friday came together to save a herd of cow elk that had fallen through thick ice into the Palisades Reservoir near the Idaho/Wyoming border. Passing motorists on Friday came together to save a herd of cow elk that had fallen through thick ice into the Palisades Reservoir near the Idaho/Wyoming border. Dusty Jones via Facebook

