Sharks are dying of ‘cold shock,’ and other signs of just how frigid it is out there

More Videos 0:14 Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium Pause 0:36 Woman causes an estimated $200,000 worth of damage at art exhibit while taking selfie 1:54 Mother reacts to son's killing by police 2:22 Man shot by police after false call of shooting, hostage situation 1:35 What is 'swatting'? 0:54 Police release body camera video from shooting linked to 'swatting' 4:59 Police release the 911 call that led to the deadly 'swatting' 1:16 Watch boiling water turn to snow 1:03 Avery Anderson just can't be stopped at Whataburger tourney 1:44 Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Watch boiling water turn to snow As freezing temperatures have settled across much of the northern U.S. this week, a new trend has emerged. More people are trying an experiment where they throw boiling water into freezing air, resulting in a sparkling cloud of snow. As freezing temperatures have settled across much of the northern U.S. this week, a new trend has emerged. More people are trying an experiment where they throw boiling water into freezing air, resulting in a sparkling cloud of snow. Produced by Maureen Chowdhury/McClatchy

As freezing temperatures have settled across much of the northern U.S. this week, a new trend has emerged. More people are trying an experiment where they throw boiling water into freezing air, resulting in a sparkling cloud of snow. Produced by Maureen Chowdhury/McClatchy