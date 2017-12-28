Prosecutor needs longer on cop's killing of Australian woman

FILE - In this Aug. 11, 2017, file photo, Johanna Morrow plays the didgeridoo during a memorial service for Justine Damond in Minneapolis. Damond was shot and killed by a Minneapolis police Officer Mohamed Noor on July 15, 2017 after she called 911 to report a possible sexual assault near her home. Minnesota Prosecutor Mike Freeman who had promised a decision by year's end, said Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, he needs more time to decide whether to charge the police officer in the death of Damond. Star Tribune via AP, File Aaron Lavinsky