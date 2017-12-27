He was pulled onto the boat after a shark bite. The shark came with him, video shows

More Videos 0:14 Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium Pause 0:51 Diner cook cuts up pancakes for man with injured arm 2:32 How to spot a skimmer at a gas pump or ATM 3:39 Former TCU QB Bram Kohlhausen remembers 2015 3OT Alamo Bowl, talks life after football 1:54 Watch this TCU alum's girlfriend fix his colorblindness with life-changing Christmas gift 1:32 Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered 1:58 #CarterBoys18 could be TCU's best class of all-time 1:44 Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling 0:31 6 Most Wanted suspects arrested 3:06 Senate Republicans celebrate tax plan vote, McConnell says they can sell American people on it Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Shark bites Florida man and will not let go The footage, captured on September 2 off the coast of Marathon city, shows a man battling to remove a nurse shark from his body after being bitten. The footage, captured on September 2 off the coast of Marathon city, shows a man battling to remove a nurse shark from his body after being bitten.

The footage, captured on September 2 off the coast of Marathon city, shows a man battling to remove a nurse shark from his body after being bitten.