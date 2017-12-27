“Super Mario Odyssey” is one of Game Informer’s top 10 games for the holidays.
“Super Mario Odyssey” is one of Game Informer’s top 10 games for the holidays. Nintendo of America TNS
“Super Mario Odyssey” is one of Game Informer’s top 10 games for the holidays. Nintendo of America TNS

National

Playing video games too often could be a mental health disorder, group says

By Howard Cohen

hcohen@miamiherald.com

December 27, 2017 05:56 PM

Americans had “Pac-Man Fever” as far back as 1981 but it has taken until now for the World Health Organization to officially recognize that playing video games too often could be a mental health disorder.

The WHO is considering adding the term “Gaming Disorder” to its official list of diseases in 2018, according to a draft of the organization’s 2018 International Classification of Diseases.

The WHO’s description of Gaming Disorder says that those who are afflicted are characterized by a pattern of persistent or recurrent gaming behavior, either on digital devices like smartphones or video-gaming offline on machines.

According to the WHO’s description you may have a problem if your symptoms include impaired control over gaming — you just can’t stop playing. Right now you are jonesing for a round of “Horizon: Zero Dawn,” “Assassin’s Creed: Origins” or “Star Wars: Battlefront II,” that millions are playing at this very second and you feel left out. This could be a red flag.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Or, you give an increased priority to playing video games to the point they take precedence over other life interests and daily activities like eating and sleeping and socializing.

And, the continuation and escalation of gaming continues even after you suffer negative consequences like getting fired for playing on company time or you keep losing relationships because you just aren’t present.

Assassins Creed
Assassin’s Creed: Origins” is one of Game Informer’s top 10 Playstation 4 games for December 2017.
Ubisoft TNS

The WHO's classification would mean that doctors and insurance companies could recognize Gaming Disorder as a disease.

The WHO’s clinical description does not include prevention or treatment options.

But Forbes suggests you can self-diagnose by asking yourself the same questions people use to detect alcohol addition. Just swap the word “alcohol” for “gaming.” If you identify strongly with the four questions you may have a problem and are advised to try to cut down:

▪ Have you ever felt you should cut down on your gaming?

▪ Have people annoyed you by criticizing your gaming?

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

▪ Have you ever felt bad or guilty about your gaming?

▪ Are video games usually the first thing you think about in the morning when you wake up?

Follow @HowardCohen

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered 1:32

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered

Pause
Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

How to spot a skimmer at a gas pump or ATM 2:32

How to spot a skimmer at a gas pump or ATM

Burglar dressed as the ‘Grinch’ caught on home security camera 0:33

Burglar dressed as the ‘Grinch’ caught on home security camera

Man forced off overbooked United flight 0:37

Man forced off overbooked United flight

Former TCU QB Bram Kohlhausen remembers 2015 3OT Alamo Bowl, talks life after football 3:39

Former TCU QB Bram Kohlhausen remembers 2015 3OT Alamo Bowl, talks life after football

Watch this TCU alum's girlfriend fix his colorblindness with life-changing Christmas gift 1:54

Watch this TCU alum's girlfriend fix his colorblindness with life-changing Christmas gift

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling 1:44

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling

Senate Republicans celebrate tax plan vote, McConnell says they can sell American people on it 3:06

Senate Republicans celebrate tax plan vote, McConnell says they can sell American people on it

#CarterBoys18 could be TCU's best class of all-time 1:58

#CarterBoys18 could be TCU's best class of all-time

  • Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

    An Instagram video shows a Miami-Dade police officer punching a woman in the face while helping other cops ejecting her from Saturday night’s University of Miami win against Virginia Tech.

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

View More Video