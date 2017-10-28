More Videos

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know 1:29

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know

Pause
Two women, two dogs, 176 days adrift at sea 1:01

Two women, two dogs, 176 days adrift at sea

The J.F.K. assassination: A cast of characters 3:19

The J.F.K. assassination: A cast of characters

Panthers can almost taste the District 8-5A crown 0:58

Panthers can almost taste the District 8-5A crown

Daniels explains Rangers' decision to release Prince Fielder 1:09

Daniels explains Rangers' decision to release Prince Fielder

Audio: Radio announcer makes racist comment about players 1:28

Audio: Radio announcer makes racist comment about players

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

Here are the top playmakers from the Cowboys’ win over the 49ers 0:41

Here are the top playmakers from the Cowboys’ win over the 49ers

Look at the TCU 2018 football schedule in photos 1:20

Look at the TCU 2018 football schedule in photos

State-ranked teams put on a spectacle 1:19

State-ranked teams put on a spectacle

  • Sampling Starbucks' Zombie Frappuccino: first impressions

    Wichita Eagle writer Matt Riedl tries Starbucks' latest concoction, the Zombie Frappuccino, a caramel-apple blended drink.

Wichita Eagle writer Matt Riedl tries Starbucks' latest concoction, the Zombie Frappuccino, a caramel-apple blended drink. mriedl@wichitaeagle.com
Wichita Eagle writer Matt Riedl tries Starbucks' latest concoction, the Zombie Frappuccino, a caramel-apple blended drink. mriedl@wichitaeagle.com

National

Starbucks’ new Zombie Frappuccino is out: what you need to know

By Matt Riedl

mriedl@wichitaeagle.com

October 28, 2017 9:51 AM

It’s always something with Starbucks.

First it was the Unicorn Frappuccino, then before that it was the Pokemon Go Frappuccino. I’ve even heard Mermaid Frappuccinos were a thing in Mexico.

Thursday, Starbucks unveiled its latest kooky coffee-based concoction, the Zombie Frappuccino – which will be available through Halloween, or until supplies last.

At first glance, it looks like something you should not see in your coffee cup: green blended beverage at the bottom, reddish-brown drizzle in the middle and whipped cream with pink sprinkles on top.

My barista assured me the primary flavors in the Zombie Frappuccino are mocha, green caramel-apple powder and “pink drizzle” – the pink drizzle symbolizing the zombie brains at the top of the beverage, of course. He said the drink had a tart flavor.

I thought the Zombie Frappuccino had a somewhat confusing flavor, as it turns out mocha and green apple isn’t exactly a natural pairing.

It’s definitely more sweet than tart.

The caramel-apple flavor was pleasant, though my palate isn’t used to that flavor served cold.

If you’ve got a sweet tooth, this is likely the drink for you, as it’s practically dripping in sugar.

Kids are going to love this concoction, just as they loved the Unicorn Frapp, but I couldn’t finish mine before it started melting into a greenish-brown slush.

Matt Riedl: 316-268-6660, @RiedlMatt

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know 1:29

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know

Pause
Two women, two dogs, 176 days adrift at sea 1:01

Two women, two dogs, 176 days adrift at sea

The J.F.K. assassination: A cast of characters 3:19

The J.F.K. assassination: A cast of characters

Panthers can almost taste the District 8-5A crown 0:58

Panthers can almost taste the District 8-5A crown

Daniels explains Rangers' decision to release Prince Fielder 1:09

Daniels explains Rangers' decision to release Prince Fielder

Audio: Radio announcer makes racist comment about players 1:28

Audio: Radio announcer makes racist comment about players

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

Here are the top playmakers from the Cowboys’ win over the 49ers 0:41

Here are the top playmakers from the Cowboys’ win over the 49ers

Look at the TCU 2018 football schedule in photos 1:20

Look at the TCU 2018 football schedule in photos

State-ranked teams put on a spectacle 1:19

State-ranked teams put on a spectacle

  • AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know

    AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts are used by local law enforcement to notify the public that someone has gone missing. Here’s what you need to know about what each color code means.

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know

View More Video