National

Husband and wife plead guilty to sexually exploiting toddler

The Associated Press

October 27, 2017 9:05 PM

BINGHAMTON, N.Y.

A New York husband and wife have pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a 17-month-old girl they baby-sat and making videos of the abuse.

Justin and Jessica Crandall pleaded guilty Friday to federal charges tied to the sexual exploitation of the toddler.

Prosecutors say the couple baby-sat the child in their home in Sidney between November 2016 and February 2017. They say 28-year-old Justin Crandall shot videos and photos of himself using the child in sex acts.

The Press & Sun-Bulletin reports court papers say 27-year-old Jessica Crandall admitted she and her husband engaged in "repeated sexual activities" involving the child.

Both Crandalls face a minimum penalty of 15 years in prison. They will be sentenced Feb. 23 in federal court in Binghamton.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know

    AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts are used by local law enforcement to notify the public that someone has gone missing. Here’s what you need to know about what each color code means.

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know 1:29

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know
Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death

View More Video