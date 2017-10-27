The Latest: Doomed sailboat had communications failures

CORRECTS NAME TO TASHA FUIAVA-In this Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017 photo, sailors from the USS Ashland approach a sailboat with two Honolulu women and their dogs aboard as they are rescued after being lost at sea for several months while trying to sail from Hawaii to Tahiti. The U.S. Navy rescued the women on Wednesday after a Taiwanese fishing vessel spotted them about 900 miles southeast of Japan on Tuesday and alerted the U.S. Coast Guard. The women, identified by the Navy as Jennifer Appel and Tasha Fuiava, lost their engine in bad weather in late May, but believed they could still reach Tahiti. U.S. Navy via AP Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan Clay