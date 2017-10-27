Civil rights group wants St. Louis police investigated

FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2017 file photo, police arrest a man as people protest a not guilty verdict in the trial of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley, in St. Louis. Stockley was acquitted in the 2011 killing of a black man following a high-speed chase. The NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund is asking the new U.S. attorney in St. Louis to investigate allegations of police misconduct at protests. In a letter sent Friday, Oct. 27, 2017 to U.S. Attorney Jeffrey Jensen. The NAACP alleges police assaults, aggressive use of chemicals such as pepper-spray and tear gas, and other concerns. Jeff Roberson File AP Photo