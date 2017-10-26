London's Met Police chief visits US on her 1st official trip

FILE - In a Saturday, June 10, 2017 file photo, Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Cressida Dick speaks during an interview with The Associated Press at New Scotland Yard, in London. Dick says the extremely close relationship between her department and the New York Police Department is vital to keeping people safe in a time of global terrorism threats. Commissioner Cressida Dick is in the United States on her first official trip since being appointed to lead the department earlier this year. She met with NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017. Tim Ireland, File AP Photo